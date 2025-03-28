Liverpool & Arsenal battling to sign Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly battling to sign Udinese star Lorenzo Lucca, as per Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto.

The 24-year-old moved to Bluenergy Stadium from Pisa on an initial loan deal ahead of last season before signing permanently last summer.

The Italian enjoyed a steady debut campaign for the Bianconeri last term before displaying promising performances this season, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

He doesn’t look like a prolific goalscorer but has the tendency to find the back of the net in big games, scoring against Lazio, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Fiorentina this season.

Following his recent eye-catching displays, Lucca was called up to play for Italy in this international break and featured in both games against Germany in the Nations League quarter-final tie.

Now, Messaggero Veneto claim that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing Lucca but the Reds aren’t the only club in this race as Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid are also plotting a swoop for him.

Battle

Although Lucca still has three years left in his current contract, Udinese won’t stop the Italian from leaving if they receive an offer of around £25m[€30m] plus add-ons.

Liverpool currently have Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez as the centre-forward options but neither has had a good campaign this season. Therefore, Arne Slot has used Luis Diaz in the No.9 role but he looks more comfortable out wide.

It has been reported that the Reds are prepared to cash-in on the Uruguayan so as a potential replacement for him they have been exploring a new centre-forward.

On the other hand, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two strikers Arsenal have at the moment but they have sustained serious injuries so their season is over.

Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to upgrade this area so the Gunners have been linked with a host of names in recent times.

Lucca is a 6ft 7in tall right-footed striker. He is good in the air and can link up the play. However, he hasn’t proven his worth at the highest level to suggest that he would be able to help Arsenal or Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions if the striker eventually joins either club.

Therefore, Liverpool and Arsenal would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the attacking department.