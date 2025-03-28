Man Utd eyeing summer deal for Roger Fernandes



According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Manchester United are prepared to swoop for a new winger from Braga this summer.

The Red Devils have lacked creativity in the final third this campaign. The club have struggled in the Premier League with just 37 goals scored from 29 matches.

Manager Ruben Amorim may demand more quality in the attacking department, and O Jogo claim that United are willing to fight for the services of Roger Fernandes from Braga.

Fernandes, who is also on the radar of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester City, has been described as a player with ‘immense talent’ like Sporting Lisbon’s Geovany Quenda.

Quenda recently snubbed the Red Devils for a move to Chelsea, and United are now keen on recruiting Fernandes, who could be signed for £25 million this summer.

Versatile winger

The 19-year-old has accumulated 5 goals and 5 assists from 44 appearances for Braga this season. He has played as a right winger or a right wing-back in the ongoing campaign.

The talented wonderkid has also featured in the left wing and left wing-back positions in his career. He has occasionally operated as a full-back for the Primeira Liga giants too.

His ability to play in multiple roles could be a reason behind United’s interest. Amorim managed Sporting Lisbon for more than 4 years and probably had Fernandes on his radar.

The £25 million price tag should be easily affordable for the Red Devils. Fernandes has similar traits as Quenda. He is left-footed and likes to take on opponents with his direct runs.

He is good with his dribbling and works hard off the ball. Fernandes likes to contest duels and make recoveries, and does not shy away from tackling opponents. He would suit Amorim’s playing style.

Fernandes could be seen as an option for the right wing or the right-sided no.10 role. He could also operate as a right wing-back with Amad Diallo starting higher up the pitch instead.