Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia open to joining Arsenal



Arsenal could enter the transfer market for a back-up goalkeeper during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners signed Neto on a season-long loan from Bournemouth last summer, but he has made just 1 appearance. The 35-year-old made a high-profile error during the 2-1 win over Girona in the league phase of the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may not retain his services at the end of the season and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed that the Gunners could make a fresh approach for Espanyol star Joan Garcia later this year.

Ornstein highlighted that the London heavyweights have done a lot of work on the Spaniard and Arteta wants him as a deputy to David Raya between the sticks next season. The 23-year-old would be open to joining the Gunners.

He said: “Yes, Arsenal have done a lot of work on Joan Garcia because Mikel Arteta wants him as number two to David Raya and from what we hear Joan Garcia would be open to joining. But I don’t know of anything being closed and until that happens. It’s still open.”

Possible deal

The Gunners were keen on signing Garcia from Espanyol at the beginning of the campaign. The club made an offer after Aaron Ramsdale’s transfer to Southampton was finalised.

However, they were not able to secure an agreement. Espanyol were holding out for the player’s £25 million release clause while Arsenal were only willing to pay around £17 million.

The Gunners are expected to return for the Spaniard in the forthcoming transfer window and there is a good chance that Garcia will join the club as an understudy for compatriot Raya.

Espanyol could accept a £17m offer at the beginning of the summer. Arsenal should have no problem in signing him, given personal terms were previously agreed with the player.

Garcia has been brilliant in the Spanish top-flight for Espanyol this campaign. He has saved 72% of shots on target and has also denied the opposition twice from the penalty spot.

He has also excelled with his distribution and ability to clear his lines. The 23-year-old is highly-rated by the Gunners and could become the no.1 ahead of Raya in years to come.