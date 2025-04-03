Arsenal hold ‘concrete talks’ to sign Leroy Sane as a free agent this summer

Arsenal’s plans for the summer transfer window are slowly and steadily gathering pace. With Andrea Berta’s appointment as their sporting director officially confirmed, Mikel Arteta also hinted at the Gunners being busy and significantly rebuilding their team ahead of next season, when they will look to battle it out for the Premier League once again.

The club’s interest in signing a new striker is no secret, while there is also a winger’s acquisition on their agenda. Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane has been closely linked with a swoop to the Emirates Stadium at the end of his contract in Germany and as per Florian Plettenberg, ‘concrete talks’ have been held between Arsenal and the 29-year-old’s representatives.

Plettenberg has added that Sane has yet to receive a contract offer from Bayern in spite of his desire to stay and consequently, he will be free to walk away from the Allianz Arena in the summer. The forward is also willing to take a pay cut and a decision on his future is estimated in the next one to three weeks with Arsenal among those ‘seriously interested’ in his capture.

Sane a brilliant addition

Leroy Sane has been a success everywhere he has been. From impressing at a young age at Schalke to winning the Premier League three times at Manchester City, he has had an illustrious career. The player has had success at Bayern Munich too and has always been in the good books of their managers, with Julian Nagelsmann, formerly the club’s coach, calling Sane an ‘incredible’ star.

For Arsenal, his experience would be vital. Though the Londoners have a very good quality of players, it is clear that at some phases of the season, they could have done better with a seasoned figurehead. Sane, a capable winger on both flanks, has a winning CV and possesses all the skillsets required to be a successful part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

He is exquisite with the ball at his feet, finds short passes intelligently and also contributes with good numbers in the final third. Arsenal will undoubtedly look to convince Sane to join them and signing a £32m-rated attacker for free would be a bargain deal, though it now remains to be seen whether Bayern are prepared to renew his contract amid talks that they are prepared to let go of Thomas Muller and resultantly might hold onto a younger player.