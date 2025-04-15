Man Utd and Chelsea ready to spend big on Kenan Yildiz



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United and Chelsea are ready to make a huge investment to sign Juventus playmaker Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkey international has been a key player for the Bianconeri this campaign. He has accumulated 8 goals and 5 assists from 44 appearances. He has played across the attack for the Serie A heavyweights.

Juventus are presently placed 4th in the league standings with a 2-point lead over Bologna. However, there is still the possibility that they could miss out on Champions League football next season.

Gazzetta dello Sport highlight the same and believe Man United and Chelsea could be ‘ready’ to make a ‘huge investment’ to purchase the 19-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Big talent

Yildiz has made progress with the Bianconeri in the current campaign. He has made crucial goal contributions and has been a good creative presence. However, he could be on the move this summer.

The Bianconeri could open the door for his exit if they don’t qualify for the Champions League. The Turin outfit may need to recoup losses if they miss out on Europe’s prime club competition next term.

Yildiz has a Transfermarkt value of £39 million, but Juventus could hold out for a higher fee, given his young age and big potential.

The German-born ace would be a good long-term signing for United or Chelsea. Both clubs have changed their transfer policy and the focus appears on purchasing emerging and young players with the scope to develop.

Yildiz’s versatility should make him a tempting choice for both clubs. He is good with the ball at his feet and likes to dribble past opponents. He should only get better with age and more experience on his side.

For now, United and Chelsea may have to play the waiting game. If Juventus were to miss out on a top-four league finish, it could open the door for the Premier League giants to purchase the talented youngster.