Man Utd boss Amorim ‘very fond’ of Antoine Semenyo

Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo at Manchester United, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City in January 2023, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key player in Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven.

In 36 appearances in all competitions, the African has netted 10 goals and registered five assists this season. He even helped his side beat Fulham on Monday night by scoring the winner.

The forward has been guiding his side to finish in the European spot in the Premier League this season. Bournemouth are currently eighth in the table with 48 points from 32 matches.

Now, speaking on NBC Sports Soccer, Ornstein says that Amorim is ‘very fond’ of Semenyo following his impressive performances this season so Man Utd could make a move to secure his service this summer.

Semenyo to Man Utd

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as he doesn’t have a release clause in his current contract, which will run until 2029. So, they want a ‘club record’ fee to let him leave.

From our partner tips.gg

The Cherries current biggest sale is Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham Hotspur for £65m last summer. So, United will have to spend in excess of that amount to persuade Bournemouth to cash-in on Semenyo.

Semenyo is a versatile attacker as he is comfortable on either flank. Additionally, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Man Utd are reportedly planning to hire a new striker to address their goal-scoring problems. Moreover, they also want new wide forwards by selling Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho permanently this summer.

Semenyo is a talented player and possesses the physicality to flourish at the top level. Therefore, he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, Bournemouth’s more than £65m price tag is inflated and Amorim’s side might be better off exploring other options to strengthen the attacking department should they not lower their valuation.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Ghanaian’s service in the upcoming transfer window.