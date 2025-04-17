Liverpool plot swoop to sign Monchengladbach goalkeeper Tiago Pereira

Liverpool have indicated interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Tiago Pereira Cardoso, according to German outlet Sport Bild.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s contract will run out in 2027, and at 32, it is unclear at this time if he’ll extend his stay at Merseyside. The club have already signed Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is on loan at Valencia, while academy graduate Caoimhín Kelleher looks set to depart the club this summer.

The Reds are looking to bolster the goalkeeping position in the summer and have now earmarked highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Cardoso, who is also attracting interest from several clubs in England, according to the report.

As per Bild, the 19-year-old is well-liked by goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte, who worked with him during his stint at Monchengladbach.

The report adds that the German club are open to letting the Luxembourg international leave this summer if they receive a substantial offer for the 6ft 3in goalkeeper, who is valued at €5m (£4m).

Goalkeeping Prospect

Liverpool have showcased outstanding defensive solidity this season. The Merseyside club’s 13 clean sheets are the joint-most of any of the 20 Premier League clubs this season, alongside Nottingham Forest.

From our partner tips.gg

The Reds have also conceded the second-fewest goals in the league, 31, only four more than Arsenal.

Much of the club’s defensive record can be attributed to the consistent showing of captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate and the relentless pressing of the midfielders, who barely let the opponents have a sniff at their goal.

However, there’s no denying the outstanding work of Alisson in the post and the first leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round-of-16 first leg, where he played the ‘game of his life,’ is a testament to his goalkeeping heroics.

Second-choice goalkeeper Kelleher also impressed during his brief stint while deputising for the injured Alisson earlier this season.

It appears the Irish goalkeeper is set to leave the club after ten years in search of regular game time, and Liverpool have now earmarked Cardoso as a possible replacement.

Although the teenage goalkeeper is still developing, the club have earmarked his qualities, hoping to develop him into a world-class shot-stopper in the future.