Arsenal lead race to sign Liverpool target Jesus Rodriguez

Arsenal are reportedly the frontrunner to sign Liverpool target and Real Betis star Jesus Rodriguez, as per Caught Offside.

The 19-year-old joined the Spanish side’s youth system back in 2021 before making his first team debut earlier this season. Now, he has established himself as a key player in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting eleven.

He has been helping his side to finish in the European spot in La Liga this term and has guided his team to reach the later stages of the Conference League.

Now, Caught Offside state that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Rodriguez in action in recent La Liga games, and they have been impressed by the youngster’s performances.

The Gunners believe the forward would be a great acquisition for the future, so they could make a concrete approach to lure him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Battle

Real Betis don’t want to let him leave just yet, but they could change their stance should they receive a big proposal. The forward still has four years left in his current contract, so Los Verdiblancos are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in him but the North London club are currently ahead of their rivals in this race.

Rodriguez is a technically gifted left-sided forward. He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, Liverpool already have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz as options to deploy on the left flank, so they don’t need to hire a new wide forward to add more depth in this position.

On the other hand, Arsenal are said to be willing to sign a new left winger as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have had an inconsistent campaign this season.

Therefore, Rodriguez would be better off joining Arsenal over Liverpool. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure the Spaniard’s service by defeating the Merseyside club and the West London club in this race during the off-season.