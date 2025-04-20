Amass, Eriksen and Mount start as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

After an emphatic midweek win in the Europa League against Olympique Lyon, Manchester United are back in action in the Premier League today at Old Trafford against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With the team getting closer to a Champions League berth for next season by advancing on the continental stage, Ruben Amorim will look to close out the league season positively too.

He has already hinted that a few rotations hereon are likely to occur in the Premier League fixtures that remain and with that in mind, here is a look at how the Red Devils could line-up against Wolves.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is expected to continue in goal after Altay Bayindir conceded four goals on his Premier League debut last weekend against Newcastle United.

Defenders – A three-man backline is likely to see Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro keep their places in the team. Maguire is coming off a fantastic performance against Lyon as he grabbed the match-winning goal and an assist versus the Ligue 1 side, so in spite of playing 120 minutes against them, he is likely to be entrusted with a spot in the team with form in mind.

Eriksen and Mount start

Midfielders – Casemiro was in terrific form in the Europa League game on Thursday but after a laborious display in midfield, he could make way for Christian Eriksen in the engine room. The Dane is expected to play next to Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the park. The duo are likely to be flanked by Diogo Dalot and Harry Amass. While the Portuguese international will be the favourite to play as the right wing back, Amass may replace Patrick Dorgu at left wing back.

Forwards – Bruno Fernandes is expected to keep his place in the team as a right winger on paper although he will have the license to roam freely to make inroads with the ball. Meanwhile, £60 million star Mason Mount might be employed down the left wing.

Rasmus Hojlund is the most likely option to lead the line with Joshua Zirkzee set to miss the remainder of the season with injury.

Here is how United could look on paper.