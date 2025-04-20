Arsenal
Trossard starts as Arteta makes 3 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Ipswich Town
Arsenal beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to seal a semi-final berth in the Champions League but must now turn their focus back to the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s men will look to get back to winning ways in the English top flight after two successive draws when they face Ipswich Town later today at Portman Road.
With 13 points separating the Gunners from Liverpool, the league may already have slipped out of their hand, so the manager could make a few changes and offer a chance to the lesser used players after a hard grind in Spain midweek. Having said that, here is how the Londoners are expected to line-up for the game.
Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place in goal after having a fairly comfortably evening versus Real Madrid.
Defenders – Ben White might return to featuring at right back, potentially replacing Jurrien Timber in the process, however, Myles Lewis-Skelly might retain his berth at left back owing to a great run of form. The central defenders are unlikely to be altered as William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior could partner one another with Gabriel Magalhaes on the sidelines.
Nwaneri and Trossard in attack
Midfielders – Arsenal’s midfield was key in their fantastic performance against Real Madrid over both legs though with three days of rest owed to the players since Wednesday’s game, no changes might occur in the engine room. Thomas Partey might feature as the holding midfielder, whereas Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard could be deployed in slightly advanced roles.
Forwards – Bukayo Saka scored in Arsenal’s win midweek but having recently recovered from injury, he is unlikely to be risked, thus opening the door for Ethan Nwaneri to possibly start on the right wing. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has also played extensive minutes and might make way for £90,000 per week man Leandro Trossard to feature as the left winger.
Mikel Merino is in excellent form, however, and with the team’s compromised depth at number nine, the former Real Sociedad star might play as the centre forward once more.
Here is how the Gunners might look on paper.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 1 min ago
Trossard starts as Arteta makes 3 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Ipswich Town
Arsenal beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to seal a semi-final...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 16 mins ago
Amass, Eriksen and Mount start as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
After an emphatic midweek win in the Europa League against Olympique Lyon, Manchester United...
-
Chelsea/ 31 mins ago
Caicedo and Fernandez start as Maresca makes 8 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Fulham
A heavily rotated Chelsea side fell to defeat to Legia Warsaw in the UEFA...
-
Liverpool/ 46 mins ago
Robertson and Szoboszlai start as Slot makes two changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Leicester City
Liverpool are set to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on matchday...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd plot swoop to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign AS Monaco star...