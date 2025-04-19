Liverpool favourite to beat Real Madrid to sign Huijsen

Liverpool are reportedly leading the chase ahead of Real Madrid to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following intense speculation over Virgil van Dijk’s future over the last few months, the Dutchman has decided to stay at Anfield by extending his deal until 2027.

However, the defender will turn 35 next year, and the Merseyside club are seemingly planning to hire a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Fichajes state that Liverpool have expressed their interest in Huijsen, having been impressed by his performances in the Premier League this season, and have already held talks over this deal.

Real Madrid are also interested in the 20-year-old, but they don’t want to go for him as they feel the player’s £50m release clause is too expensive. On the other hand, Chelsea are also in this race, but the Merseyside club are favourites ahead of other clubs to get the deal done.

Huijsen to Liverpool

The Spaniard, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, can read the game well, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Huijsen is a composed defender and mature for his age. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class centre-back in the future, therefore, he would be an ideal option to replace Van Dijk.

If the youngster moves to Anfield this summer, then he will be able to sharpen up his traits under Van Dijk’s tutelage before the Dutchman’s eventual departure in the coming years.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to persuade Huijsen to move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar campaign under Arne Slot’s guidance this season and are on the verge of becoming the Premier League champions. They are currently 13 points above second-placed Arsenal with six games left to play this season.

If they beat Leicester City this weekend and Arsenal fail to overcome Ipswich Town’s challenge, then they will officially be the champions of England on Sunday.

Liverpool won the league under Jurgen Klopp in the 2019/20 season after more than three decades of waiting, but it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they couldn’t celebrate it properly. So, they will be looking to celebrate fully this time.