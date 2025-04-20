[Teams] Ipswich Town vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 3 changes

Arsenal are at Portman Road this afternoon looking for a win over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town to tighten their grip on second place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners trail run-away leaders Liverpool by a whopping 13 points with just six games left to play so realistically Arsenal’s aim should be to finish second for the third consecutive season.

Arsenal do still have eyes on a major trophy after booking their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a superb 5-1 aggregate victory over Real Madrid. But Mikel Arteta knows his side still have work to do in the Premier League with several clubs in the chase for Champions League qualification.

The Spanish coach has made three changes from the side that beat Madrid with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Myles Lewis-Skelly at left-back while Ben White comes in for Jurrien Timber on the right.

Jacub Kiwior continues to deputise for the injured Gabriel Magalhaes alongside William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s defence. Thomas Partey is rested with Mikel Merino dropping into midfield. Declan Rice starts while Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once more.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right flank with Gabriel Martinelli on the left. Leandro Trossard is recalled to start in attack so Ethan Nwaneri has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

From our partner tips.gg

As for Ipswich, Liam Delap is named on the bench as George Hirst starts up front. Enciso will offer support in attack while Dara O’Shea will marshal the defence along with Jacob Greaves this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Ipswich

Palmer; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, Clarke; Hirst

Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Woolfenden, Burgess, Boniface, Luongo, Taylor, Chaplin, Delap

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Henry-Francis, Butler-Oyedeji, Nwaneri, Sterling.