Chelsea ‘initiate move’ to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson was recently labelled as the ‘perfect number nine’ by Enzo Maresca but with the former Villarreal striker remaining goalless in the Premier League since January, a revamp in the position might be required. Given that Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu have also struggled in the English top flight, a new signing may be on the horizon.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have ‘initiated moves’ to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Serhou Guirassy. The 29-year-old is currently the top scorer in the Champions League this season with 13 goals and five assists to his name, and in spite of the Bundesliga side now being knocked out of the competition, he has arguably been the best centre forward in this year’s edition.

Guirassy scored a hat-trick against Barcelona last week and although that was not enough to take Dortmund into the semi-final, it did garner him with plaudits from all around the world and very possibly with interest from Chelsea as well. If he were to depart Germany this summer, the Guinean international’s asking price is estimated to be roughly £60 million.

An experienced figurehead in Chelsea’s attack

Serhou Guirassy has had a successful career in the Bundesliga and Serie A, and though the tempo and physicality of those leagues might not be close to that of the Premier League, the forward’s numbers from the Champions League are enough to provide Chelsea with the confidence that he can be a vital part of their squad as well.

In a very young squad, the Borussia Dortmund forward’s experience will be important as he can keep the players organised, something which they have lacked in the final third this season, especially when chasing games from behind. And though he may not be a long-term solution, his transfer will be financially viable and help the Blues focus on rebuilding other areas too.

It will be interesting to see where Guirassy ranks in Chelsea’s lengthy list of forwards, as well as how much of an advancement they have made in negotiations for him having recently kickstarted conversations.