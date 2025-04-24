Liverpool ‘leading the race’ to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

After going quiet last summer, the Reds are gearing up for a busy transfer window. Various positions, including left-back, are expected to be strengthened, with Kostas Tsimikas tipped to depart the club in the summer.

They’ve now set their sights on Kerkez, with GIVEMESPORT claiming that the Merseyside club are the frontrunners in the race to sign the Hungary international. The defender is expected to seal a departure from the Vitality Stadium amid interest from several clubs.

The 21-year-old is already familiar with Liverpool’s newly appointed sporting director, Richard Hughes, who signed the youngster in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar to Bournemouth.

Although his contract runs until 2028, the report states that the defender—also attracting interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid—does not have an active release clause. Nonetheless, the Cherries are willing to sanction his exit should they receive offers around £40m, as per the report.

Kerkez to Liverpool

The report also adds that Arne Slot’s side is keen on Kerkez’s teammate Dean Huijsen but face competition from several clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Bayern Munich, for the £50m-rated Spaniard.

Liverpool’s first-choice left-back and vice-captain Andrew Robertson’s contract will expire in the summer of 2026, and there are no indications of a possible contract extension.

On the other hand, Greek fullback Tsimikas’s future remains uncertain, and he could depart Anfield in the summer for game time.

While Robertson is not expected to leave in the summer, bringing Kerkez in as an understudy for the Scottish defender, who will eventually take over the role, makes more sense.

With one assist in 42 games this season, 31-year-old Robertson is not in his best form and appears to have passed his prime.

Securing a move for arguably the Premier League’s best left-back this season will ensure the continuation of the best fullback in the league playing in front of the Kop.