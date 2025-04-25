Arsenal exploring move to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos

Arsenal are eyeing a surprise move to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos this summer, according to Caughtoffside.

The 20-year-old is a benefactor of Blueco’s multi-club model, and he’s currently enjoying a meteoric rise in form on loan at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. His performances have seen him captain the club several times despite being a loanee, which exemplifies his immense talent and leadership qualities.

Having scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists, Caughtoffside reports that Santos’ performances for the Alsatian club have piqued the interest of Arsenal, who are now on ‘high alert’ to sign him from their London neighbours this summer.

Although Brazil International has an outstanding record in France, the report claims that his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain as his involvement with the team in the next season is not fully guaranteed.

Hence, Arsenal are now exploring the midfielder’s situation over a possible swoop to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, as per the report.

However, Caughtoffside adds that several top European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan, are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, valued between €45-50m (£38-42m).

‘Monster’

While Chelsea’s recruitment strategy of signing a lot of teenage prospects has faced criticism since the Clearlake Boehly takeover of Chelsea, Santos appears to be one of the few young players to succeed in the heavily criticised policy.

The Brazilian, who is in his second spell with Strasbourg, has grown in leaps and bounds at the club, emerging as a possible contender for the Ligue 1 team of the season.

Midfielders excel in various facets of the game—some boast exceptional passing ability in possession, others are outstanding at tackling and intercepting when out of possession, some possess an excellent reading of the game, while others serve as creative and goalscoring outlets—but it’s a rare occurrence to find all those attributes embodied in a single player.

That player is Santos, whose role has been a key component to Rosenior’s young, impressive Champions League-chasing side.

Jorginho is expected to leave Arsenal this summer, which leaves an option for a replacement. Replacing him with a more physical and equally technically gifted player like Santos, who is described as a ‘monster’ by Brazilian legend Juninho Pernambucano, would be the ideal fit to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield.