Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United all keen on signing Ollie Watkins

The common theme among the top Premier League clubs heading into the summer is the need for a new striker as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all expected to invest in new number nines in the transfer window. And while they have been linked with some of Europe’s best centre forwards in recent months, an English option has emerged on their radars.

Caught Offside has reported that the four teams are expected to vie for the signing of Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins. It has not been ruled out that he leaves Unai Emery’s side for a more attractive sporting project with one of the Premier League’s bigger sides with Villa’s former scout Mick Brown claiming that the 29-year-old could ‘well leave the club’.

Watkins is having another superb season at Villa Park and has 16 goals as well as 13 assists to his name in all competitions. Arsenal have been particularly keen on him and also attempted his signing in January but their £40 million bid for the player was rebuked by his employers, who had no intention of letting their talisman leave midway through the campaign.

Man Utd may have the best chance at Watkins

Arsenal were the side to show initial interest in Ollie Watkins but might now have newer targets on their radar, especially considering developments in recent weeks. After Andrea Berta’s appointment as their sporting director, the Gunners seem likelier to close out a transfer for Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, or perhaps RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been linked with wholesale names but have not done much work towards materialising their interest in any forward so far. The Blues might be focused on finishing the season well and gearing up for the Club World Cup this summer, which might see them come belatedly to the party and resultantly miss out on their chief targets.

Likewise, Liverpool had been focusing on tying down Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts, but though that has been done, they are unlikely to sell a striker before selling a player or two. It is important to note that Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz can all play as centre forwards, so getting rid of somebody is vital before making a new signing.

Having said that, Manchester United might be in the perfect place to secure a transfer for Watkins. The Red Devils are constrained by finances unless they make a few sales and all things considered, the Aston Villa hitman will be a more viable option in comparison to Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen, a couple of players they have been heavily linked with in recent times.

If Watkins was to join Man United, it will be interesting to see what comes of Joshua Zirkzee’s and Rasmus Hojlund’s futures at Old Trafford. A new signing is likely to usurp both of the team’s strikers in the starting eleven from the word go next season, so two of the Red Devils’ investment from recent years might be forced into searching for greener pastures elsewhere.