Chelsea hold ‘initial talks’ with Jorge Mendes for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

Chelsea are looking to bring in a few wingers this summer after all of their signings from last year have failed to live up to the billing. After acquiring younger players with a high ceiling of potential, the club is set to go for slightly experienced options with better numbers under their belt to back it up this time around.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao has emerged on their radar and according to Caught Offside, Chelsea have held ‘initial talks’ with his agent, Jorge Mendes, over a possible swoop this summer. Leao has been vital for the Rossoneri down the left flank once again in the ongoing campaign, and with 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, he has arguably been their best player.

Leao could yet be sold as the Serie A giants are expected to miss out on Champions League football for next season. The Portuguese international has a £145 million release clause in his contract at San Siro though it is believed that Milan could let go of him for less than half the price having slapped him with a £66 million price tag a couple of months ago.

Leao exactly what Chelsea need

If Chelsea are to contend for silverware like the Premier League going forward, it is crucial for them to have some players who can deal with the pressure of a title race and everything else that comes with playing for a leading club. Their current crop is too inexperienced to get them across the line and in that sense, a player like Rafael Leao is what they really need.

The 25-year-old is still reasonably young but has played a few seasons for a top club and in the Champions League too. He has produced consistent returns in the final third for a good amount of time as well, so considering Chelsea’s spending on other players in similar positions on the pitch, a £66 million outlay for Leao might be very well justified.

Milan might not negotiate a lower price for Leao than what they’ve quoted as his contract with them runs till June 2028, though Chelsea could try lowering the cash they pay in the deal by offering some players to the Italians as part of a swap deal. Earlier, it had seemed like Joao Felix would be of interest to them but that no longer seems to be the case.