Man Utd approach River Plate to sign exciting teenage prodigy Franco Mastantuono

Manchester United have ‘approached’ River Plate over a deal to sign highly-rated teenage wonderkid Franco Mastantuono but face a battle with Arsenal and Chelsea, as per Eduardo Burgos.

Like every year, the South American market always produces an outstanding prospect who appears to be heads and shoulders beyond his years in terms of talent, performance, and maturity. This year, Mastantuono looks to be the one on everyone’s lips as his stellar displays for Los Millonarios’ first team at just 17 has attracted the interest of several top European clubs, including United.

As per Burgos, the Red Devils have ‘approached’ the player’s camp over the possibility of swooping him to Old Trafford this summer.

The Spanish football transfer expert adds that United’s scouts have been at the Estadio Más Monumental to watch the Argentina U20 star in person.

However, according to the report, they face stern competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, who are also keen on acquiring the youngster in the summer transfer window.

Although Man Utd remain interested, the report notes that an official bid is yet to be tabled, and the 38-time Argentine champions are unwilling to entertain any proposal below his €45m (£38m) release clause.

Argentine prodigy

River Plate’s academy has earned a stellar reputation for developing elite talent, and the 2022 World Cup-winning squad featured six graduates from the club: Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios, Germán Pezzella, Guido Rodríguez, and Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the decisive penalty in the final against France.

Remarkably, the academy’s next wave of talent could be even more promising. One of the first to make a move is Claudio Echeverri, who transferred to Manchester City, but many more are on the horizon. Among them, 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono stands out, and Man Utd will hope to beat off competition from Arsenal and Chelsea to lure him to Old Trafford.

The argentine prodigy is an unpredictable and highly skilled forward who excels as a progressive ball carrier and passer. With exceptional technique, vision, and confidence, he consistently delivers incisive passes and creates scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Mastantuono’s all-round ability is already well beyond his years, and with a manager like Ruben Amorim—who strongly believes in nurturing young talents—he could progress even further and establish himself as a key figure for both the present and the future of the club if he joins.