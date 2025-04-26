Arsenal & Man Utd eye ambitious swoop to sign Desire Doue

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly ‘keen’ on sealing an ambitious deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Les Parisiens from Stade Rennais last summer, the 19-year-old has been displaying impressive performances this season. He has helped his side win the Ligue 1 title and reach the final of the Coupe de France.

Moreover, the youngster has guided his team to reach the semi-final of the Champions League and they will play against Arsenal. Furthermore, he won the French Super Cup with Luis Enrique’s side this season by beating AS Monaco.

In 46 appearances in all competitions, Doue has netted 13 goals and notched up 11 assists thus far this season.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are ‘keen’ on signing the Frenchman, having been impressed by his performances for Les Parisiens. But, they aren’t the only club interested in him as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop for him.

The Gunners were willing to secure his service last summer but eventually opted not to make a move for him. So, they might be regretting that decision, and that’s why Mikel Arteta’s side could revive their interest in rectifying the mistake.

However, PSG have no intention of letting their key man leave as he is on Enrique’s long-term plans and has a contract until 2029. They could change their stance should they receive an offer of around £85m.

But, the Red Devils have been in financial difficulties, therefore, they might find it difficult to get the deal done by matching PSG’s asking price.

Doue is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank and can also provide cover in the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Purchasing a new left-sided forward to help Ruben Amorim implement his 3-4-2-1 formation is Man Utd’s priority this summer.

On the other hand, Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard to deploy on the left flank, but Arteta wants to upgrade this position.

Doue is one of the best young players in the world, so he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club eventually manage to secure his service.