Arsenal could make big money move for Raphinha



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal could make an ambitious swoop for Raphinha this summer if he does not extend his Barcelona contract.

The Brazil international was on the Gunners’ radar in the summer of 2022, but he turned down their interest to join Barcelona from Leeds United. Raphinha was good in his first two years for the Blaugrana with 20 goals and 25 assists.

However, he has been nothing short of world-class this season. The 28-year-old has bagged 30 goals and 23 assists from 49 appearances.

Caught Offside now claim the attacker is negotiating a contract extension with the Catalan giants. The club could be prepared to sell him for £68-77 million if discussions fall through.

Raphinha’s current deal expires in June 2027 and he will have to lower his demands for a renewal. Arsenal have emerged as strong contenders to bring him back to the Premier League.

Surprise move

The former Rennes man has taken his game to the next level under new manager Hansi Flick this campaign. He was heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, but ended up staying after meeting Flick.

The decision has proved worthwhile with Raphinha registering 53 goal contributions from 49 appearances for the Blaugrana. He has been simply exceptional and could help the club win a treble, come the end of the season.

Despite this, there is speculation regarding him. Barcelona are determined to secure his long-term future with them, but a disagreement over salary terms could pave the way for his departure over the summer.

Arsenal were firm admirers of Raphinha during his time in the Premier League and they could be prepared to make a huge outlay of £68m for his services. He would be an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

Raphinha was primarily a right-sided winger at Leeds, but has been extraordinary from the left wing this campaign. Aside from his goal involvements, he has also excelled with his dribbling skills and regular high pressing.

If Barcelona can’t agree terms over a renewal, the attacker could be tempted to return to England. Arsenal should be a lucrative destination, having come close to winning the Premier League in the last two campaigns.