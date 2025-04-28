Arsenal and Man Utd will hold talks for Ademola Lookman



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Manchester United could bring Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman back to the Premier League this summer.

The Nigerian star has had a superb campaign with Atalanta in Italy. He has registered 18 goals and provided 7 assists from 37 appearances. He has two years left on his contract, but the Serie A outfit are bracing for his departure at the end of the campaign.

Caught Offside claim that Juventus are among the player’s admirers but the £51-55 million price tag could be challenging for them.

Hence, Lookman could possibly return to the Premier League this summer. Arsenal and Man United are among clubs prepared to hold talks over a transfer for the 27-year-old.

Possible transfer

Lookman has built his reputation since his move to Atalanta from RB Leipzig. The Nigerian ace has been a regular contributor of goals and assists. He appears keen on pursuing a bigger challenge.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards. The Charlton Athletic graduate failed to make an impact with Everton, Leicester City and Fulham, and may want to redeem himself in the prime of his career.

Arsenal could be a lucrative destination for the attacker. The Gunners have been challenging for the league title for the last few seasons and have also made good progress in the Champions League under manager Mikel Arteta.

Lookman could be a rotational player for the Gunners. He can play as a left or right winger or in a second-striker role. His versatility should provide him plenty of minutes at the London heavyweights.

United have been on a downward curve under manager Ruben Amorim, but they could also be playing Champions League football next season if they were to win the Europa League this campaign.

With the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee underperforming in the final 3rd, United could be tempted to add an experienced creative player into their ranks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha appears the priority target for the Mancunian giants, but they could consider Lookman too if there is a high-profile exit in the next transfer window.