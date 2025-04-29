Liverpool & Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as per Caught Offside.

After thrashing the Lilywhites 5-1 yesterday, the Reds have become the English champions for the 20th time. They now match Manchester United’s tally.

The Merseyside club last won the title back in the 2019/20 season but couldn’t celebrate it properly due to the COVID-19 restrictions. This time, however, they will fully embrace the occasion.

In the meantime, it has been reported that Liverpool have already started planning to bolster the squad this summer to maintain their level next campaign.

Caught Offside claim that Arne Slot wants a new wide forward, and the Anfield club are keen on signing Bowen. Along with the Reds, Tottenham are in this race as well, but the Hammers have no intention of letting their star man leave with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Therefore, Liverpool and Spurs are planning to submit a formal £51m bid to persuade the East London club to cash-in on the 28-year-old.

Battle

The Englishman is currently at the prime stage of his career and the Hammers haven’t been progressing at all. They were fighting for European places under David Moyes but following his departure, they are languishing just above the relegation zone this term.

Therefore, he might be tempted to take the next step in his career if he receives a formal offer from Tottenham or Liverpool. Bowen has been a talismanic figure for West Ham in recent years and has been in fine form this season as well, making 17 goal contributions in all competitions.

Bowen is a left-footed right winger but is also comfortable in the centre-forward position if needed. Spurs currently have Brennan Johnson as the first-choice option to deploy on the right flank.

Wilson Odobert is an option for this role, but has been struggling with fitness problems. On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski can also provide cover in the right flank but has played mainly in a midfield three under Ange Postecoglou.

Bowen is a Premier League proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.