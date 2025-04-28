Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in battle to sign Juventus prodigy Kenan Yildiz

A number of Premier League sides are all planning for offensive reinforcements heading into the summer and Arsenal, Chelsea as well as Liverpool are expected to be the busiest of the lot. While Liverpool will look to build a side that helps them defend their title, Arsenal and Chelsea are seeking to mount a better challenge for the Premiership than they did this year.

Caught Offside has reported that the trio are set to battle it out for Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz this summer. The 19-year-old has played 46 times for the Bianconeri in all competitions this season, and with eight goals and five assists to his name, he has been one of their most productive and utilised outfield players.

In order to fend off competition for the Turkish international, Juventus have slapped him with an £86 million price tag but Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have not cooled off interest in the teenager just yet. Yildiz remains a vital part of Juve’s project but with the Italians facing monetary issues, they could cash in on him for the right offer this summer.

Chelsea set to be favourites for Yildiz

Arsenal and Liverpool would be able to guarantee Champions League football to Kenan Yildiz next season, whereas Chelsea are yet to secure their passage into the top tier continental competition. Nonetheless, it is doubtful whether the Gunners or the Reds would match Juventus’ asking price for the player, hence giving the Blues an upper hand.

Neither Mikel Arteta nor Arne Slot require a first-choice right winger and any out-wide player, especially with as less experience as Yildiz, would initially be a back-up for Bukayo Saka or Mohamed Salah, respectively. Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, is looking to move on from his existing offers and the Turk prodigy aligns perfectly with his club’s transfer strategy too.

Yildiz would be a brilliant addition to the Chelsea team. He has produced commendable numbers for a defensive as well as underperforming Juventus side, while playing in a number of various roles on the pitch. Though predominantly a right winger, the former Bayern Munich academy starlet has played on the left, down the middle and as a number 10 too.

From our partner tips.gg

However, it remains to be seen whether his £86 million price tag is justifiable enough even if Chelsea’s riches are taken into account. It will be interesting to see if Juventus remain hellbent on their demands or whether their stance loosens as the summer draws closer and funds remain short.