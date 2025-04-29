Man Utd ‘increasingly keen’ on signing Southampton star Tyler Dibling

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Southampton’s highly-rated star Tyler Dibling, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 19-year-old has been one of the season’s breakout stars with impressive performances in the Premier League. Following the Saints’ relegation, it appears the youngster will not be following the club to the championship, as many clubs, including Manchester United, are battling to secure his signature ahead of next season.

According to Konur, United are in the race to sign Dibling in the summer transfer window and are now ‘increasingly keen’ on completing a swoop to bring the youngster to Old Trafford.

However, the Turkish journalist adds that competition for the England U21 star is set to be fierce in the summer as a host of clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and West Ham are also keen ion signing Dibling.

As is often the case, Southampton are unlikely to stand in the way of their prized assets moving to top clubs like United, and they could be in line for a financial windfall from Dibling’s sale, as they are expected to demand a fee higher than his €25m (£21m) Transfermarkt valuation.

Revamp

Ruben Amorim can’t wait for what has been a disastrous domestic campaign to be over with four Premier League games left.

From our partner tips.gg

After a heavy-spending summer transfer window, not many predicted the club would sit in 14th place and are set to end the season with their worst-ever Premier League finish.

They may have wrestled their way out of the infamous ‘battle for the 17th’ as they currently sit three points above 17th place West Ham, but a few more dropped points in the remaining fixtures could see the club drop further down the table.

It’s no surprise that transfer activities are heating up at Manchester United, and a squad overhaul is expected ahead of next season.

Young, energetic players will most likely be targeted, and Dibling has been earmarked as a possible target to reinforce Amorim’s attacking ranks in the summer.

They’ll hope to win the Europa League title, as it could hand them a bargaining advantage in luring highly-rated players like Dibling to Old Trafford ahead of other rivals.