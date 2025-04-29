Man Utd have made offer to land Franco Mastantuono



According to Argentine outlet Soy del Millo, Manchester United have presented an offer to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The Red Devils have underperformed in the Premier League this campaign and they have accumulated only 39 points from 34 games. However, there has been an improvement in Europe. The club are into the last four of the Europa League where they are scheduled to face Athletic Club.

Regardless of how their season ends, there could be a big spending spree. The focus could be on strengthening the attack which has lacked creativity. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha has been touted to join the Red Devils, but the club could pursue more signings as well.

Soy dey Millo today claim that the Red Devils have already presented an offer for Mastantuono, but they are not alone in the race with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid interested too. The 17-year-old has a £38 million release clause in his contract, but River Plate aim to keep him this year.

The Argentine heavyweights plan to keep hold of their prized asset until the end of the season in December. The club are also exploring the possibility of extending the youngster’s contract beyond December 2026 to increase his release clause figure.

Huge talent

Mastantuono has been highly regarded at River Plate since making his debut as a 16-year-old last year. The Argentine wonderkid has excelled playing from the attacking midfield and right wing positions. He has 6 goal contributions from 13 games this campaign and recently scored with a stunning free-kick in the Superclasico against Boca Juniors.

The youngster has enhanced his reputation in a short space of time and there are no surprises that United, Madrid and PSG are in the hunt to land his services. United will hope to get the upper hand over the duo by promising regular minutes.

Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim has a good track record of developing young talents from his time at Sporting Lisbon and he could have a key role to play in convincing the teenager to move to Old Trafford.

Mastantuano has the traits to become a leading star in the long run. He has the knack for creating key chances in the final third and has also excelled with his dribbling skills, duel-winning ability and ball recoveries.

United have added top emerging talents such as Chido Obi, Harry Amass and Sekou Kone to their academy over recent years. The trio are anticipated to become a permanent part of the first-team squad next season.

Mastantuano has huge potential and it remains to be seen whether United can win the race. The Red Devils are unlikely to trigger the clause and may negotiate staggered payments to secure the youngster’s signature.

They may look for a pre-agreement to purchase him during the 2026 winter transfer window. The attacker will turn 18 in August this year and can be registered by the Red Devils this summer too if he were to join.