Liverpool eye swoop for Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have set their sights on Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso over a possible move to Anfield in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian defender, who rose through the youth system at Genoa, switched to Juventus in 2022. A tenacious defender who can operate on both flanks, he spent a loan spell at Bologna under Thiago Motta before reuniting with the Brazilian-born Italian coach at Juventus, where he has established himself as a regular starter this season.

According to Calciomercato, Cambiaso has been the subject of interest from the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City indicated interest in the winter transfer window, but a move did not materialise with the defender remaining in Turin.

While the Cityzens’ interest in the 25-year-old persists, the Italian outlet adds that Liverpool have now set their sights on the possible transfer of the full-back to the club in the summer.

The report adds that the Reds are looking for a possible replacement for Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and have now earmarked Cambiaso as a possible option.

Replacement

As per the report, Juventus are open to Cambiaso leaving the club if they receive an offer worth up to €45m (£38m) and are already monitoring several players to replace the defensive ace.

Cambiaso has been one of the best all-round full-backs in Italy this season, and it’s no surprise he has become a mainstay in Luciano Spalletti’s star-studded Italian team.

His proficiency with both feet is unmistakable — whether receiving, turning, passing, or delivering crosses, he executes all with top-level precision on either side. His crossing, in particular, is exceptional, possessing all three varieties — whipped, clipped, and chipped — and being able to deliver each with either foot makes him a significant threat in broad zones and half-spaces.

His cross accuracy becomes even more lethal when paired with marauding behind runners like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, as he has the vision and execution to find them consistently.

Physically, he couples high endurance levels with the strength to win physical duels, and his 1v1 defending — once a weak point — has seen marked improvement.

His defensive and attacking qualities already equip him for the physicality of the Premier League, should he make the move to Anfield next summer for Liverpool’s title defence.