Liverpool plot swoop to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman

Liverpool have indicated concrete interest in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman but could be trumped by Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur. according to Caughtoffside.

The Reds are planning a busy summer, with reinforcements expected in various positions on the pitch. One area the club is looking to bolster is the attack, as Arne Slot looks to add depth to his squad next season.

Hence, Caughtoffside reports that Liverpool are now plotting a swoop to sign Bayern’s Coman in the summer transfer window.

The future of the French international at Allianz Arena is uncertain. He’s expected to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season, and Liverpool are keen on signing him.

However, the Reds are set to face stern competition for the 28-year-old’s signature as the report adds that Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race for Coman’s signature while Saudi Pro League clubs are keen on luring him to the Middle East.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that so far the Merseysiders are the club who’ve indicated the most concrete interest in the Frenchman.

From our partner tips.gg

Coman still has two years left on his contract, but Bayern are open to cashing-in if they receive an offer in the region of €40m (£34m), as per the report.

‘Concrete interest’

Few players possess the calibre required to feature for Europe’s elite clubs like Coman does.

The 28-year-old has plied his trade with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, Italian giants Juventus, and Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

He has gathered significant experience, winning momentous accolades in his trophy-laden career — notably scoring the decisive goal in the 2020 Champions League final.

Liverpool need experienced players in the biggest stages, and Coman fits the bill. The French forward may not be known for consistently hitting double digits in goals — something he hasn’t achieved since the 2018-19 campaign — but his wealth of experience in high-stakes matches and his winning mindset could prove instrumental in their pursuit of major honours should he make the move to Anfield this summer.

With the report claiming that Liverpool hold a more concrete interest in Coman compared to Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur, it appears the Reds are in pole position to sign the winger if he opts to come to England.