Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Man Utd target Yann Bisseck
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Manchester United target and Inter Milan star Yann Bisseck, as per Caught Offside.
Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for the Lilywhites in recent campaigns, but both have struggled with fitness issues.
Moreover, the South American has been linked with a move away from the club. Radu Dragusin was purchased to deputise for the duo, but he didn’t manage to showcase his best in the Premier League before sustaining a serious knee injury.
Therefore, Kevin Danso was hired in the winter window, but Spurs continue to leak goals. Now, they are seemingly planning to address this issue by signing another new centre-back this summer.
Caught Offside claim that Tottenham are ‘keen’ on signing Bisseck and could make a concrete approach during the off-season. Inter are open to cashing-in on him for a fee of around £47m with his existing deal set to run until 2029.
Battle
However, Spurs aren’t the only club interested in him as Man Utd, West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, and Everton are also plotting a swoop.
The Red Devils have endured a dire campaign like the Lilywhites and have already started making moves in the market to rebuild the squad.
They want a new wide forward and have earmarked Matheus Cunha as the primary target, while they are reportedly also planning to hire a new striker. Now, it appears signing a new centre-back is on Ruben Amorim’s agenda as well this summer.
Bisseck, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a right-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is also efficient in defensive contributions.
The 24-year-old won the Scudetto title with Inter last term after joining from Danish side AGF last summer. Following his eye-catching displays for the Nerazzurri, he has secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team.
Bisseck is a talented player and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.
It is going to be interesting to see where the German eventually ends up if he leaves Giuseppe Meazza Stadium at the end of this campaign.
