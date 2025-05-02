Arsenal planning fresh move to sign Ollie Watkins



Arsenal are poised to bolster their attacking department when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

The Gunners are likely to make multiple additions to the squad and a marquee striker should be among the priorities.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins was a top target for the Gunners during the last transfer window. The club made an offer worth £50 million for the England international, but it was turned down by the Midlands outfit, as per Football Insider.

Football Insider add that Arsenal remain in the hunt for the former Brentford star, who has been in-and-out of the starting XI for Unai Emery’s side since Marcus Rashford’s loan move from Manchester United last winter.

Watkins is expected to lead the attack with Rashford’s season-ending injury but his future is uncertain at Villa Park. Arsenal are eyeing a proven goalscorer for next season. Watkins will be on the club’s summer shortlist.

Unlikely move

Arsenal explored the possibility of signing a new striker during the winter transfer window after Gabriel Jesus’ season-ending injury. Watkins was apparently offered to the Gunners, but a deal did not materialise, as per Jamie Carragher.

The London heavyweights were prepared to pay £50 million for the striker, who has accumulated 29 goal contributions from 50 appearances this campaign. However, Villa wanted in upwards of £60 million which ended negotiations.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with a fresh summer approach but the speculation could be agent-driven. Watkins recently acknowledged that he was not pleased with manager Unai Emery’s decision to bench him versus Paris Saint-Germain.

There is a mixed relationship between the striker and the manager. Watkins may have informed his representative to pursue a new club. Arsenal are long-term admirers but the ship may have sailed for Watkins to join the Gunners.

The Englishman will be 30 before the turn of the year and Arsenal could find a better solution. The club are best placed to sign Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who has netted a staggering 52 goals in the current campaign.

The 26-year-old can depart Sporting Lisbon for £60 million and the Gunners could swoop for his services instead.