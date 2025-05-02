Chelsea willing to spend £60 million on Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins

Chelsea are set for an offensive overhaul in the summer and a centre forward’s signing is one of their top agendas. Enzo Maresca labelled Nicolas Jackson as the ‘perfect number nine’ a few weeks ago but the former Villarreal striker’s poor form in front of goal, especially in the second half of the season, has compelled the board into considering a new purchase.

Football Transfers has reported that the Blues are keen on signing Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins and would be willing to meet his asking price of £60 million. The 29-year-old is having another exceptional campaign under Unai Emery with 16 goals and 13 assists in all competitions but could leave Villa Park for a fresh challenge.

As per the source, Chelsea are still prioritising Victor Osimhen’s signing from Napoli but if a deal for the Nigerian international breaks down, Watkins has emerged as a suitable alternative. Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on him too, so if the Blues decide to prioritise the Englishman, they will have to see off competition from families foes.

Everything still on track to sign Osimhen

In spite of Ollie Watkins emerging as one of the latest names of Chelsea’s radar, all signs point towards the Londoners finalising a deal for Victor Osimhen sooner rather than later. They have retained a longstanding interest in the 26-year-old and also have former player and the striker’s compatriot John Obi Mikel’s involvement in brokering a transfer in their favour.

Last year, Chelsea came close to signing Osimhen but were unable to meet his wage demands and were also not Champions League participants. However, after a year on loan at Galatasaray and a very low chance of re-entering Antonio Conte’s plans at Napoli, there is belief that the African star will join the Premier League giants in the upcoming transfer window.