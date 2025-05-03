Merino and Rice rested as Arteta makes 6 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Bournemouth

Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on matchday 35 of the Premier League at 17:30 local time tonight. With Liverpool clinching the title last weekend, the Gunners will look to strengthen their hold on second spot for a third straight campaign although Mikel Arteta will have one eye on next week’s Champions League semi-final second leg too.

The manager could rest some of his key players for this game to keep them fresh for the clash against Paris Saint-Germain, thus giving opportunities to those on the fringes. That said, here is how Arsenal could line-up against Andoni Iraola’s men.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to retain his place as the goalkeeper for the Bournemouth game.

Defenders – Arsenal’s central defenders from the first leg against PSG, Jakub Kiwior and William Saliba, are both expected to keep their berths in the heart of the team’s back four. There could be changes at full back, however, with Ben White and Kieran Tierney coming on the right and left, replacing Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly, respectively.

Partey and Jorginho replace Merino and Rice

Midfielders – Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard might be the only player who retains his place in the three-man midfield. Declan Rice and Mikel Merino might be rested with the Paris Saint-Germain fixture in mind. Thomas Partey is likely to replace the English international in the deeper lying role in the engine room, while Jorginho could come in place of Merino.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will have to be crucial for Arsenal if they are to turn the tie around against PSG and progress to the Champions League final. Therefore, the duo are expected to have a well-deserved rest again Bournemouth. Ethan Nwaneri may be Saka’s replacement on the right wing, while Raheem Sterling might feature on the left flank.

Leandro Trossard could lead the line by being handed a central role by Mikel Arteta.

This is how Arsenal may look on paper.