Van Dijk and Salah start as Slot names unchanged side | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Chelsea

Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool travel to London on matchday 35 of the English top flight as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this afternoon at 16:30 local time. With Arne Slot’s side looking to end the season on a high, the Blues, who are chasing a Champions League berth, stand in their way in what promises to be an exciting tie.

In spite of clinching the title, the Reds are unlikely to take their foot off the gas and while the lesser used players might receive chances, their playing eleven for the Chelsea clash is very likely to carry their strongest crop of stars. That said, here is a look at Liverpool’s potential line-up for the match.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to retain his place in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders – Andy Robertson might once again be preferred to Kostas Tsimikas at left back, whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold may continue at right back in what is very possibly among his Liverpool swansongs. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are also in contention to start, thereby completing an unchanged backline from last time out.

Salah set to feature against former side

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister has been one of the team’s most important cogs on their way to winning the Premier League. The Argentine international is expected to start in the double pivot with Ryan Gravenberch the favourite to play alongside him in midfield. Dominik Szoboszlai might also retain his place as the team’s number 10.

Cody Gakpo has also been among Liverpool’s most important players and is likely to be handed a start versus Chelsea on the left flank, while Mohamed Salah, who has an excellent record against his former employers, could feature on the right wing.

Forward – Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have been unimpressive with leading the line, so Luis Diaz may be preferred in a central role after his brace last weekend.

Here is how the Reds might look on paper.