Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing Celtic forward Daizen Maeda

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all expected to be in the transfer market for a number nine this summer, though they could be on a tight budget with major squad rebuilds a part of plans for each of the Premier League giant. They have identified a lethal low-cost solution in Celtic star Daizen Maeda and will battle it out for his services this summer, as per TBR Football (h/t 90min).

Maeda has been impressive over his short tenure in Scotland but has been particularly superb this season. The 27-year-old has scored 33 goals and assisted 11 times in all competitions this season. According to the source, he could be allowed to leave Celtic for as little as £25 million in the summer, consequently making him a solid value for money signing.

Liverpool could be favourites for Maeda

Daizen Maeda would be a welcome addition to the Premier League and it is hard to look past Liverpool as his most likely destination if indeed a transfer eventuates ahead of next season.

Arsenal can be comfortably ruled out due to Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres ranking significantly higher on their list of priorities. It is believed that the Gunners are already in advanced talks with entourages of both strikers and a transfer for either one of them could close out sooner rather than later.

Likewise, Chelsea are also finalising a switch for Victor Osimhen from Napoli. They have admired the Nigerian international since last year and after a year on loan with Galatasaray, it is starting to look like the Blues will finally have their man. Though there is competition from Manchester United, Chelsea have the financial means to scupper their domestic rivals’ deal.

With that said, Liverpool seem best placed to sign him because they are set to part company with potentially three attackers but may continue to be frugal with their spending as Arne Slot is expected to revamp several areas of the squad. Plus, unlike their competitors, the Reds have recently invested on players basis their returns as opposed to superstar names.