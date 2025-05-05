Man Utd eyeing Bryan Mbeumo move alongside Matheus Cunha



According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are interested in signing Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are preparing for a big spending spree this summer and they have been linked with multiple forwards over the past few weeks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha is a priority target for Man United, and the club have practically agreed terms with him.

The Telegraph add that United are planning to pursue more than one attacker and are interested in signing Brentford winger Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, who is also on the radar of Newcastle United and Liverpool, could be prised away from the Bees for £60 million this summer.

Quality winger

The 25-year-old has transformed into a top-quality winger over the past 2 years at Brentford. He had a brilliant start to the 2023/24 campaign with the Bees, but picked up a long-term injury which hampered his progress.

As a result, there was not much interest last summer but the scenario could be different this year. Mbeumo has amassed 18 goals and seven assists this season. 24 out of those 25 goal contributions have come in the league.

He has been exceptional from the right wing position and could be a right-sided number 10 in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation at United. Mbeumo and Cunha could be partnered behind the main striker if Bruno Fernandes operates as a number eight.

If Fernandes were to play higher up, there is a possibility that Cunha could lead the line too. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been unconvincing upfront and Amorim could go with Cunha, who is more mobile and effective in converting chances.

The arrival of Mbeumo along with Cunha could contribute to at least one high-profile exit in the forward department. Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Serie A but it could be Hojlund heading for the exit door.

Juventus are prepared to take concrete steps to bring him back to Italy. The Dane could be tempted to make the switch, having struggled to adapt to the physical demands and intensity of English football in recent years.