Chelsea eyeing £51 million bid for Arsenal and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has been a key part of Thomas Frank’s squad this season. With 18 goals and eight assists to his name in all competitions, he has earned the interest from a number of bigger Premier League clubs. Consequent to that, it has not been ruled out that he departs his employers in the summer for a new challenge.

Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Chelsea are looking to trump Arsenal and Manchester United in their attempt to sign the 25-year-old by tabling a £51 million bid. It is believed that Newcastle United are also keen on signing the Cameroonian international, so the Blues will have to act fast in order to see off competition for his services.

Mbeumo is one of the most versatile attackers in the Premier League and has already featured as a centre forward, right midfielder, right winger and second striker for Brentford this season. Chelsea would be bolstered by his flexibility on the pitch, especially given that a number of their offensive options have faltered in the ongoing campaign.

Mbeumo a good investment for Chelsea

Chelsea would feel they have secured a brilliant deal if they can sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for close to £51 million. They would sign a player who has several years ahead of him, along with a good amount of experience from the Premier League under his belt. His pace and dribbling helps the team play out of tight spaces and his defensive contribution also cannot be understated.

With the player due to enter the last 12 months of his contract with Brentford this summer, he could be available for a reasonable price, so Chelsea’s £51 million attempt to land him could indeed prove successful. It will be interesting to see how much urgency the Blues show in closing out a transfer and whether or not they would like to count on Mbeumo for the Club World Cup.