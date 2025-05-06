Arsenal could sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus for close to £50 million

Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus this summer as he enters the final year of his contract in Turin without any sign of an agreement owing to a difference in the wage expectations of both parties. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal among those most heavily chalked up as his next potential destination.

Mikel Arteta’s desire to sign a striker in the transfer window is far from a secret and Vlahovic, who has scored 14 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season is seen as a cost-effective option. Given that he is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Juve, the Serbian international will be available for roughly £50 million, as per Caught Offside.

Vlahovic has done a great job in a short span with Juventus after impressing with Fiorentina. However, after a few years in Serie A, it is thought that he is open to the idea of switching leagues in order to take his game to the next level. Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United were also said to be keen on him although interest from them has cooled in recent weeks.

A decision to make for Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with numerous strikers in the last few months and are sure to have spoken to many of their targets. That being said, a number nine is not the only profile they are looking to sign as a couple of defenders, midfielders and wingers could also be on their shortlist, so it is imperative that the Gunners don’t overspend on one position.

As far as a striker’s capture is concerned, Arsenal need to decide soon whether they want a player with better statistics under his belt like Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres, or if they are comfortable signing somebody with a high potential like Dusan Vlahovic. It will be interesting to see what Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta eventually decide on but it is fair to presume that a new hitman’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium is now only a matter of time.