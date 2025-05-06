Man Utd & Arsenal make direct contact to sign Pietro Comuzzo

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly made direct contact to sign Fiorentina youngster Pietro Comuzzo, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Following INEOS’ takeover of a minority stake at the Red Devils, they have signed several talented young players in recent months, with Sekou Kone, Diego Leon, Chido Obi, Ayden Heaven, and Enzo Kana Biyik being among them.

It appears Man Utd are planning to remain on this pathway, and reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that they have now identified Comuzzo as a serious target.

Ruben Amorim’s side have already made direct contact to enquire about the details of signing the 20-year-old. However, they aren’t the only club interested in him, as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United have also opened talks to learn about the details of signing him.

Furthermore, Brighton and Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth have been keeping a close eye on the youngster, while Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan have registered a serious interest in hiring him. Therefore, the defender isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

However, the journalist says that having recently tied Comuzzo down to a fresh long-term contract, Fiorentina don’t want to let him leave. Therefore, Man Utd and Arsenal will have to make a lucrative proposal to persuade La Viola to cash-in on him.

After ranking through Fiorentina’s youth system, the youngster made his senior debut in 2023 before establishing himself as a key player for the Italian side this season.

In 22 Serie A starts this season, he has kept six clean sheets. Moreover, the centre-back has helped his side reach the semi-final of the Conference League.

Comuzzo is a talented player and possesses high potential. He, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a right-footed centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back.

Moreover, he is good in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions. Therefore, the Italian would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Comuzzo’s service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.