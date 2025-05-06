Arsenal could hijack Chelsea’s and Liverpool’s attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens

Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are drawing up audacious plans for the summer transfer window with the Arsenal first-team set for a major rebuild. The duo are expected to focus especially on the offence and once they close out a striker’s purchase, the Gunners could also pursue a winger who is capable of playing on either flank.

German source Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t 90min), Arsenal have emerged as top contenders to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens. The English U21 international is set to be available in the summer for approximately £83 million and is open to moving to the Premier League as he seeks a new challenge after over 100 appearances for BVB.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been tipped as interested parties for Gittens. While the Blues will continue to persist for his signing in spite of Arsenal overtaking them in the race, it is unlikely Liverpool will want to match Dortmund’s asking price unless they can make reasonable proceeds through selling Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal unlikely to spend big on Gittens

Jamie Gittens would be a brilliant purchase for Arsenal. With 12 goals and five assists for Borussia Dortmund this season, he has proven his credentials in the biggest of competitions and would be one of the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta, while also being a handy back-up for Bukayo Saka.

However, Arsenal will spend a significant amount on a striker and are set to sign a defender as well as a midfielder at the very least this summer, in addition to a number nine. With that said, it is unlikely that they will be prepared to meet Gittens’ £83 million asking price, especially as revamping in his position is not one of their chief priorities.

That could yet change if the Gunners go on to win the Champions League, however, as they would pocket a reasonable amount of money for securing the European Cup. Paris Saint-Germain stand in their way as they chase a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of the semi-final of the competition on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes in a match that promises to bring fireworks.