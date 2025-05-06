Arsenal
Arsenal could hijack Chelsea’s and Liverpool’s attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens
Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are drawing up audacious plans for the summer transfer window with the Arsenal first-team set for a major rebuild. The duo are expected to focus especially on the offence and once they close out a striker’s purchase, the Gunners could also pursue a winger who is capable of playing on either flank.
German source Ruhr Nachrichten (h/t 90min), Arsenal have emerged as top contenders to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens. The English U21 international is set to be available in the summer for approximately £83 million and is open to moving to the Premier League as he seeks a new challenge after over 100 appearances for BVB.
Chelsea and Liverpool have also been tipped as interested parties for Gittens. While the Blues will continue to persist for his signing in spite of Arsenal overtaking them in the race, it is unlikely Liverpool will want to match Dortmund’s asking price unless they can make reasonable proceeds through selling Darwin Nunez.
Arsenal unlikely to spend big on Gittens
Jamie Gittens would be a brilliant purchase for Arsenal. With 12 goals and five assists for Borussia Dortmund this season, he has proven his credentials in the biggest of competitions and would be one of the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta, while also being a handy back-up for Bukayo Saka.
However, Arsenal will spend a significant amount on a striker and are set to sign a defender as well as a midfielder at the very least this summer, in addition to a number nine. With that said, it is unlikely that they will be prepared to meet Gittens’ £83 million asking price, especially as revamping in his position is not one of their chief priorities.
That could yet change if the Gunners go on to win the Champions League, however, as they would pocket a reasonable amount of money for securing the European Cup. Paris Saint-Germain stand in their way as they chase a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of the semi-final of the competition on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes in a match that promises to bring fireworks.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 31 mins ago
Arsenal could hijack Chelsea’s and Liverpool’s attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens
Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are drawing up audacious plans for the summer transfer...
-
Premier League/ 46 mins ago
Everton looking into summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison
Everton are expected to be one of the Premier League’s busier sides in the...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Man Utd & Arsenal make direct contact to sign Pietro Comuzzo
Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly made direct contact to sign Fiorentina youngster Pietro...
-
Arsenal/ 6 hours ago
Arsenal could sign Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus for close to £50 million
Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus this summer as he enters the final...
-
Arsenal/ 6 hours ago
Arsenal make £51 million bid for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal have missed out on the Premier League title once again and are staring...