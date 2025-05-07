Arsenal pondering over summer swoop for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz

Arsenal have been meaning to sign a back-up for Bukayo Saka since a few months. After being dormant for much of the winter transfer window, Mikel Arteta could finally have some much-needed depth in a vital position. And to answer that worry, he is set to turn to a player he has formerly worked with at Manchester City during his tenure as their assistant coach.

Caught Offside has claimed that the Gunners are eyeing Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz. The Moroccan international has struggled for consistent game time at the Santiago Bernabeu but has been a handy option off the bench for Carlo Ancelotti, contributing hugely to the team’s success in 2023/24 as the Whites won the Champions League and La Liga.

Brahim has scored six goals and provided seven assists this season but his overall involvement and influence to the game has reduced as a result of Kylian Mbappe’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain last year. While Los Blancos don’t plan to show him the door, they would be prepared to sell him for the right offer, possibly close to his Transfermarkt valuation of £38 million.

Brahim a brilliant signing for Arsenal

If Arsenal are able to secure Brahim Diaz’s services, he would be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta’s roster. While it is fair to say that he might not have regular berths in the starting eleven, the 25-year-old will continue to have consistent appearances off the bench as he can play on the right and left flanks as well as a number 10 behind the centre forward.

Not only would Brahim be a competitive replacement for Bukayo Saka but can also allow Arsenal to use Martin Odegaard more frugally than they have done this season. It remains to be seen, however, if the player himself is keen on leaving Real Madrid, more so if joining another club does not bring a guarantee of a spot in the starting eleven either.