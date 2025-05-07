Timber and Merino start as Arteta makes 2 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain tonight in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes. Mikel Arteta’s side will look to overcome a 1-0 defeat from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium from last week, when Ousmane Dembele’s neat finish proved to be the difference between the two sides.

That said, here is a look at how the Gunners could line-up versus the Ligue 1 side.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to continue as the goalkeeper in spite of conceding three goals in his last couple of outings in all competitions.

Defenders – William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior are expected to start once more in the heart of the backline. The duo have looked generally good but will need to put in perhaps their best performance together if Arsenal are to stand any chance of beating PSG in their backyard and sealing a berth in the Champions League final.

Myles Lewis-Skelly is set to continue as the left back, whereas Jurrien Timber might return to playing at right back although doubts persist regarding his fitness.

Partey in midfield, Merino up front

Midfielders – Thomas Partey could continue as the team’s defensive midfielder. He did a great job against Real Madrid and will hope to repeat his exploits in Paris. Declan Rice is expected to start as the left midfielder and is another player Arsenal will require at the peak of his powers, while Martin Odegaard will cap off an unchanged trio in the engine room when compared to the team’s line-up against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Forwards – Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to continue on the right and left wings, respectively. They were both on target in the team’s last Champions League away game – at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid – and will look to damage Paris Saint-Germain as well. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard could be replaced down the middle by Mikel Merino, who was also exceptional against the Whites in the previous round and has eight goals as well as five assists in his maiden year at Arsenal.

Here is a look at the visiting sides potential eleven on paper.