Man Utd open talks to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as per the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are set to endure their worst Premier League campaign this season, sitting in the bottom half of the table with 39 points from 35 games.

They started the season with Erik ten Hag as the manager and are set to end with Ruben Amorim. However, the on-field performances in the English top flight haven’t improved at all.

It has widely been reported that the Red Devils are willing to spend big this summer to hand the Portuguese boss the necessary tools to implement his 3-4-2-1 formation, and he wants to revamp the No.10 position.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. Now, the Daily Mail claim that United are also interested in Mbeumo and have already made contact to enquire about the details of signing him. The Bees are open to cashing-in on him but want a big fee and have slapped a whopping £75m price tag on his head.

Mbeumo to Man Utd

Apart from the Cameroonian, Man Utd are also interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons. Amorim’s side might decide to hire Mbeumo and Cunha to bolster the CAM position this summer.

The 25-year-old is a left-footed right winger and is also comfortable playing the second striker role. He has enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League this season, making 24 goal contributions in all competitions.

Man Utd predominantly purchased players outside of the Premier League over the last few years under Ten Hag. But they struggled to cope with the physicality of the English top flight.

Therefore, purchasing Premier League proven players like Mbeumo and Cunha would be the right decision. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure the Brentford star’s service in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following the Athletic Club assignment in the Europa League semi-final second leg in midweek, Man Utd will take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.