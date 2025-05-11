Arsenal
[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Gunners deal major blow
Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool take on second-placed Arsenal at Anfield this afternoon. Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool take on second-placed Arsenal at Anfield this afternoon.
Arne Slot rotated his squad for last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea but the Liverpool manager has gone virtually full strength today. Alisson Becker keeps goal once again while Connor Bradley gets a start at right-back with the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench.
Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Virgil van Dijk with Andy Robertson at left-back. Ryan Gravenberch is partnered by Curtis Jones in midfield with Alexis MacAllister on the bench. Dominik Szoboszlai gets a start while Mohamed Salah starts on the right wing for Liverpool.
Luis Diaz occupies the left-flank with Cody Gakpo leading the line up front for Liverpool meaning Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have to settle for places among the substitutes this afternoon.
For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta needs to pick his squad up after Wednesday’s painful Champions League exit to PSG as the Gunners are battling to remain second in the PL table with Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea breathing down their neck.
David Raya keeps the gloves between the sticks with Ben White replacing Jurrien Timber at right-back. Jakub Kiwior partners William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s defence once again with Myles Lewis-Skelly getting another run out at left-back.
Thomas Partey starts in midfield but Declan Rice is ruled out due to injury so Mikel Merino drops back in to the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again and he’ll be looking to put-in a good performance after a frustrating campaign.
Bukayo Saka starts on the right-wing with Gabriel Martinelli on the left while Leandro Trossard comes in to start up front.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah
Arsenal
Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.
Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 3 seconds ago
[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Gunners deal major blow
Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool take on second-placed Arsenal at Anfield this afternoon. Here...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 6 hours ago
Man Utd indicate interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali
Manchester United have expresed interest in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer,...
-
Arsenal/ 6 hours ago
Arsenal ‘in pole position’ to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyökeres
Arsenal are set to win the race to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyökeres,...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 8 hours ago
Man Utd want to hijack Tottenham’s deal to sign Angel Gomes
Manchester United are reportedly planning to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s deal to sign LOSC Lille...
-
Arsenal/ 1 day ago
Arsenal ‘agree deal’ to sign Real Sociedad ace Zubimendi
Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi,...