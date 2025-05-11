[Teams] Liverpool vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Gunners deal major blow

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool take on second-placed Arsenal at Anfield this afternoon.

Arne Slot rotated his squad for last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea but the Liverpool manager has gone virtually full strength today. Alisson Becker keeps goal once again while Connor Bradley gets a start at right-back with the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

Ibrahima Konate starts alongside Virgil van Dijk with Andy Robertson at left-back. Ryan Gravenberch is partnered by Curtis Jones in midfield with Alexis MacAllister on the bench. Dominik Szoboszlai gets a start while Mohamed Salah starts on the right wing for Liverpool.

Luis Diaz occupies the left-flank with Cody Gakpo leading the line up front for Liverpool meaning Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have to settle for places among the substitutes this afternoon.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta needs to pick his squad up after Wednesday’s painful Champions League exit to PSG as the Gunners are battling to remain second in the PL table with Newcastle, Man City and Chelsea breathing down their neck.

David Raya keeps the gloves between the sticks with Ben White replacing Jurrien Timber at right-back. Jakub Kiwior partners William Saliba in the middle of Arsenal’s defence once again with Myles Lewis-Skelly getting another run out at left-back.

Thomas Partey starts in midfield but Declan Rice is ruled out due to injury so Mikel Merino drops back in to the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard captains Arsenal once again and he’ll be looking to put-in a good performance after a frustrating campaign.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right-wing with Gabriel Martinelli on the left while Leandro Trossard comes in to start up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling