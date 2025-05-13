Liverpool eye move to sign Athletic Club star Jauregizar

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Athletic Club star Mikel Jauregizar, as per a recent report.

After joining the Basque club’s youth system back in 2021, the 21-year-old made his senior debut in 2023 before establishing himself as a key player under Ernesto Valverde this season.

In 45 appearances in all competitions, he has made five goal contributions this season. The midfielder scored an excellent goal against Manchester United in the Europa League semi-final second leg at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, his side lost the game 4-1 and the tie 7-1 on aggregate.

The youngster has been guiding the Lions to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five in La Liga. They are currently six points ahead of sixth-placed Real Betis.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), having been impressed by Jauregizar’s eye-catching performances this season, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him, and Arne Slot feels the Spaniard would be an ‘ideal’ option to strengthen the engine room.

The Reds have been keeping a close eye on his development this season before making a ‘push’ to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.

Jauregizar to Liverpool

Jauregizar is valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 with the Basque club. They don’t want to part ways with their star man just yet and have started working to extend his deal until 2031.

Liverpool have been in search of a new midfielder since last summer and initially tried to hire Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. However, the player rejected a move to Anfield and has now reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are the first-choice midfield pairing for Liverpool, while Curtis Jones is the backup. Wataru Endo is still at the club but hasn’t been able to play regularly under Slot this season.

Jauregizar is a talented player and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in La Liga this season. So, he could be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club with a view to the long-term future if they eventually manage to purchase him during the off-season.