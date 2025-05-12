Man Utd willing to pay £38m to sign Antoine Semenyo



According to Fichajes, Manchester United are prepared to sign one of the Premier League’s stand-out wingers this summer.

The Red Devils have had a poor Premier League season and have picked up only 39 points from 36 matches. The club could still end the campaign on a high note by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Man United can secure Champions League football with Europa League glory. Fichajes now claim that they are keen on landing Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo when the transfer window reopens this summer.

The Cherries star could be available for £38 million and United are willing to pay the fee.

Top-class

United have lacked the cutting edge with their finishing in the final 3rd this season. Yesterday’s loss to West Ham United was another fine example. Rasmus Hojlund failed to capitalise on 2 big chances to find the net.

The Red Devils could enter the transfer market for a marquee striker this summer, but they could also pursue a versatile forward. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha is the prime target for the Red Devils.

If a transfer does not materialise for any reason, the Mancunian giants could turn their attention to Semenyo, who has accumulated 11 goals and 7 assists from 40 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth this season.

The 25-year-old has the ability to play on the left wing, right wing or upfront. Semenyo can comfortably shoot with either foot and possesses good dribbling skills. His attributes would make him a top-class acquisition for the Red Devils.

United are ready to spend £38 million on his services but they can anticipate competition for his services. A number of elite Premier League clubs may want to bolster their wide attacking department with the Ghanaian star.

Arsenal could emerge as a strong rival for the winger’s signature. Semenyo is viewed as an alternative to Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams for the Gunners. Semenyo could prefer them as he is a boyhood Arsenal fan.