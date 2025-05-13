Liverpool battling with Tottenham & Arsenal to sign Huijsen

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Vitality Stadium from Juventus last summer, the Spaniard has enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign in the Premier League this season.

In 25 league starts, the 20-year-old has scored three goals and registered a solitary assist. Moreover, he has helped his side keep seven clean sheets.

Huijsen is set to guide his team to enjoy their best Premier League campaign this term, sitting tenth in the table with 53 points from 36 games.

Having showcased his qualities in the English top flight, the former Juventus star has secured his place in the Spain national team and has helped them reach the Nations League semi-final.

Now, Caught Offside claim that after being impressed by Huijsen’s recent performances, Real Madrid have registered a strong interest in signing him, but they deem his £50m release clause too high.

Battle

Apart from Los Blancos, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal are also in this race and are actively pursuing him. Chelsea are keen on signing him as well and are prepared to trigger his release clause.

The Blues are currently in the pole position in this race, having made contact with the player’s representatives over this deal.

Moreover, the report say that RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayern Munich are planning a swoop for him. But the Bavarian club can’t afford to hire him unless they make room for him by selling one of their defender, with Kim Min-jae likely to leave.

Tottenham have struggled with defensive frailties this season, and Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club. So, signing a new defender would be the right decision, but they are in turmoil, and it isn’t clear who will be their boss next season. Therefore, it would be difficult for them to persuade Huijsen to join.

On the other hand, Arsenal and Liverpool have been fighting for big silverware, and the player might be open to joining either club should they make a move.

It is going to be interesting to see where Huijsen moves if he eventually leaves the Cherries at the end of this season.