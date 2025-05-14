Arsenal want to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos



According to French outlet Le10 Sport, Arsenal are trying hard to sign Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are planning to make several changes to the squad during the summer. The club could bolster their attack with a marquee striker and a versatile winger.

The club are expected to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad to bolster their midfield, but there could be another midfield addition alongside the Spaniard.

Le10 Sport claim that the London giants are trying hard to pursue a deal for Santos, who is presently on a season-long loan at Strasbourg from rivals Chelsea.

Santos has been exceptional from the no.6 role for the Ligue 1 outfit, and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in landing the 21-year-old Brazilian star.

Top talent

Santos signed for the Blues from Vasco da Gama with a huge reputation, but he has yet to make a competitive appearance. He went with the club in pre-season last summer, but was loaned out to sister club Strasbourg for the entire 2024/25 campaign.

The midfielder has excelled under manager Liam Rosenior. He has won an impressive 7.2 duels and 3.5 tackles per league outing. Santos has also made almost 6 recoveries per appearance with 2 clearances. He has also chipped in with 10 goals and 5 assists from 33 matches.

Zubimendi is set to join Arsenal as a replacement for Jorginho, but the door is open for another signing if Thomas Partey were to head for an exit. Talks are ongoing with Partey to extend his contract expiring on June 30. If there is no resolution, Arsenal could pursue an alternative.

Santos seems a perfect signing for the Gunners. He can operate as a defensive midfielder, but also has the knack for scoring or creating goals. The big question mark is whether Chelsea will contemplate selling their promising talent to a direct Premier League rival.

The Blues signed him for just £12 million two years ago and it has been reported that they could consider his departure for £38 million. Chelsea already have Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia in their ranks which could pave the way for Santos’ exit.

Enzo Maresca’s side may ideally want to sanction his sale before the financial year ends on June 30 to balance their books.