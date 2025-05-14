Liverpool & Tottenham eye move to sign Jhon Lucumi

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Bologna star Jhon Lucumi, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Italian side have been on the upward spiral in recent years, and the Colombian has been playing a pivotal role in it. Having guided his team to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five last season, he has been propelling them to replicate the achievement this season.

Moreover, he has helped Vincenzo Italiano’s side reach the final of the Coppa Italia and will play against AC Milan on Wednesday night.

In 41 appearances in all competitions, the South American has made two goal contributions and has kept 13 clean sheets this season.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Lucumi’s recent eye-catching displays have attracted several Premier League clubs’ attention ahead of the summer window, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Leeds United among those to have registered their interest. Apart from them, Inter Milan and Juventus are also showing a strong interest in him.

The Reds are taking an ‘active interest’ in signing him after monitoring his development closely this season. The player will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, and Bologna are ready to cash-in on him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Battle

Intermediaries are even talking with several clubs and letting them know about the player’s situation. They may have even made contact with the Merseyside club and the Lilywhites.

Lucumi is a left-footed centre-back and is comfortable playing out from the back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and is also efficient in defensive contributions. Having flourished in his career in Serie A, he has established himself as a key player for the Colombia national team.

Despite tying Virgil van Dijk to a fresh term, Liverpool seemingly want a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for him, because he will turn 35 next year.

On the other hand, considering Micky Van de Ven’s continuous injury problems, Tottenham are planning to hire a new defender to support him, as Ben Davies is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

Lucumi could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool or Tottenham should either club purchase him ahead of next season.