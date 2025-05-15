Joan Garcia eyeing summer move to Arsenal



According to Spanish outlet AS (via SportWitness), Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is keen on joining Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the Spanish top-flight and he is anticipated to leave Espanyol following the current campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side have been following his progress over the past year and AS claim that the goalkeeper is ‘aiming for Arsenal’ ahead of the summer.

There is vast competition from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Arsenal seem to be in pole position. The London heavyweights are pushing to sign him as soon as the season ends. He has a release clause worth £21 million which will increase to 25 million for the final 15 days of the next transfer window.

Top goalkeeper

Garcia was an unknown figure last summer but Arsenal were determined to sign him as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who left for Southampton. With barely anytime left to pursue a replacement, Espanyol wanted his buy-out clause to be triggered in full for a transfer.

The Gunners decided against doing so and ended up signing Neto on loan from Bournemouth. The Brazilian has barely played for the club which suggests that Arteta does not fancy him. Garcia is the prime target for the deputy role and Arsenal could land him this time around.

Arsenal could get a discount on the price, given Espanyol need to recoup at least £12.6 million before the financial year ends on June 30 to avoid losses. The Gunners’ £17 million offer was turned down before the transfer deadline last summer but a similar fee could be accepted.

Garcia would be a fantastic signing for Champions League semi-finalists. The 24-year-old has made almost 140 saves in the Spanish La Liga this campaign. He has saved 75% of shots on target which is hugely impressive. Garcia has also been commanding in the box with high claims.

The Spaniard is unlikely to start ahead of Raya at the Gunners next season, but could do so in the long run.