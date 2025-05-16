Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United keen on signing Benfica defender Tomas Araujo

Liverpool renewed Virgil van Dijk’s contract a few weeks ago but require a new centre back considering their captain’s age and also keeping in mind that contract negotiations with Ibrahima Konate are not on the right path. As things stand, the Frenchman will enter the final 12 months of his contract in July and has interest from Real Madrid as a free agent next year.

With the Reds on the verge of losing Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen, one of their primary targets, to Los Blancos as well, they have turned their attention to an alternative. Anfield Watch has claimed that Liverpool are looking to sign Benfica central defender Tomas Araujo, who has a £67 million release clause in his contract.

According to the source, Araujo is also of interest to Chelsea and Manchester United. Liverpool’s domestic rivals have had leaky defences this season and are looking to rebuild their backlines in the summer, so interest in the Benfica star is unsurprising given how important he has been to the Portuguese giants this year and keeping in mind that he is also a capable right back.

Liverpool will hold upper hand for Araujo

Tomas Araujo is a fantastic reader of a game as a centre back, particularly excelling in making interceptions and tackles as well as maintaining the team’s defensive shape. He is also a great ball carrier and has solid long passing, thus making him the ideal long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

In a competition with Chelsea and Manchester United, Liverpool are likely to have the upper hand for the 22-year-old as they may be prepared to pay his release clause considering their lack of depth at the back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also leaving the club at the end of the season, so there is a crucial need for Arne Slot to bring in defensive reinforcements.

The same cannot be said about Man United, who have enough numbers in their backline, whereas Chelsea can afford to pay the player’s release clause but might not offer him as attractive a sporting project as Liverpool.