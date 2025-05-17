Romano drops fresh update on Cunha to Man Utd



Manchester United are close to securing their first high-profile signing of the summer transfer window, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been poor in the Premier League this campaign and they suffered an 18th defeat against Chelsea on the road on Friday evening. Despite the result, Man United could be playing Champions League football next season if they manage to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao next week.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has now said that manager Ruben Amorim appreciates Matheus Cunha and the playmaker knows that ‘very well’. He added that United will advance to finalise personal terms in the ‘coming days’ before negotiating on the payment terms with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He said: “Ruben Amorim appreciates Cunha and the player knows this very well. I want to say to Man United fans…relax a bit on this one.

“Yes there was a feeling two or three weeks ago that this deal could happen in a few days, but it always takes time to prepare a contract, to agree on the salary, to speak to the agent, and then to agree with Wolves on the payment terms.

“We expect Man United to advance on this one in the coming days. Cunha is keen on the move and it’s just about completing the contract agreement.”

Close to agreement

The Mancunian giants desperately need more creativity in the final 3rd next season. There has been an over-reliance on Bruno Fernandes to make things happen. Whenever he has been rested, United have struggled to create chances.

Cunha would be a perfect addition to the ranks and could form a brilliant partnership with Fernandes. The Brazilian star has accumulated 17 goals and 6 assists from just 34 appearances for Wolves during the ongoing campaign.

The Brazilian would be an upgrade on Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. He has won an impressive 2 dribbles per league appearance this campaign and has created 13 big chances, just 2 less that what Fernandes has managed.

Like Fernandes, the 25-year-old is a forward-thinking player and likes to take risks with his distribution. He has the tendency to lose possession but tends to make up for it with his recoveries and fantastic work rate over 90 minutes.

Cunha has a £63 million release clause in his Wolves deal. Once personal terms are agreed upon, United could proceed to negotiate a long-term payment plan. They could be prepared to pay a slightly higher fee to convince Wolves.